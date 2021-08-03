Nick Viall

The season 21 Bachelor was joined by Wells Adams to discuss the split on his “Viall Files” podcast. While Nick noted that he empathizes with Katie because he knows “how hard it is to be in her position,” he added that her response to Greg “pouring his heart out” was “surface level.”

“I wouldn’t have done what Greg did. But I’m just trying to empathize and put myself in Greg’s shoes to understand, like, what his logic was,” Nick explained. “And then Katie once again for, like, the fourth time this season is just like, ‘You don’t seem happy.’ And he just talked about his father and he’s crying. I’m just like, ‘What?’ … It didn’t add up. I didn’t understand Katie’s response, like, at all and while I wouldn’t have handled myself like Greg … I felt like Greg was this like, ‘I’m so fragile right now and so vulnerable that I can’t get down on one knee and propose and not know, it’s me.’ And I know he signed up for The Bachelorette. But that’s I’m just saying that’s to me how it flipped and I understand why. … It felt like Greg was just like, ‘I don’t know what I signed up for, but I need this to be real and it doesn’t seem real to you.’”