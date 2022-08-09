Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

‘Bachelorette’ Recap: Logan Officially Switches to Team Gabby After Making Rachel Feel Like a ‘Huge Loser’

By
Bachelorette Season 19 Contestant Erich Schwer 5 Things Know
Erich Schwer. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
11
8 / 11
podcast

Erich

Accepted Gabby’s rose

Back to top