Season 7: Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert in the May 2011 season finale of The Bachelorette, giving the dentist a 3.5-carat cushion-cut Neil Lane rock. The couple officially tied the knot in a televised wedding in December 2012, and have since welcomed a son, Fordham, and daughter, Essex. The twosome announced their split in Ocotber 2020 after seven years of marriage.