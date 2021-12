Season 4: DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak

Pappas picked the snowboarder over Jason Mesnick during the season 4 finale, where Csincask proposed. After setting a wedding date in May 2009, Pappas felt that something wasn’t right and she broke up with him by saying, “I love you, but I’m not in love with you.” Pappas later met Stephen Stagliano at an ABC TV special, and the two got married in 2011. The couple share daughter Addison and son Austin.