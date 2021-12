Season 5: Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski

Us exclusively revealed in 2009 that Swiderski had cheated on Harris after the season five Bachelorette picked him in the finale. The two eventually split and Harris found love with Justin Pasutto. The pair, who share daughter Annie and son Leo, got engaged in 2016. They postponed their 2020 nuptials amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.