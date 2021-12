Season 8: Emily Maynard and Jef Holm

Maynard and Holm split in October 2012, one year after the Bachelorette called off her engagement from season 15 Bachelor Brad Womack. Third time was a charm for Maynard, who eventually found true love in Tyler Johnson. “We met at church,” she told Good Morning America in January 2014. The two eventually tied the knot in South Carolina in June 2014.