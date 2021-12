Season 10: Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray

The Georgia lovebirds announced they were engaged in the season 10 finale of The Bachelorette in 2014. However, the pair called off their engagement in January 2015. Dorfman later revealed in her tell-all book, It’s Not Okay, that her romance with Murray was “the most volatile and f–ked up relationship of my life.” Murray dismissed the claims as “fiction” during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.