Season 12: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

The house flipper chose the former football player over Robby Hayes at the conclusion of The Bachelorette season 12 in 2016. “You’re my best friend, you’re my soul mate,” Rodgers said before presenting her with a Neil Lane sparkler. “I’m gonna wake up every morning and choose you, over and over and over again until you tell me I can’t.”

The couple moved in together in Dallas after the finale aired. Rodgers proposed to Fletcher for a second time in 2019, and they were set to walk down the aisle in May 2020. The twosome had to postpone their nuptials twice amid the COVID-19 crisis but rescheduled the ceremony for May 2022.