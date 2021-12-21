Season 11: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

The Canada-based dance instructor accepted a proposal from Booth during The Bachelorette’s season 11 finale in 2015. “I fall more and more in love with you every time I see you, and I look at you and I see a best friend, a partner in crime, a teammate, the love of my life,” Booth said while getting down on one knee. Bristowe moved to Nashville to be with her fiancé, but a source confirmed to Us in Novemeber 2018 that the duo called it quits.

Bristowe got engaged to Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick in May 2021.