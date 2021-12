Season 13: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

The season 13 Bachelorette said yes to the chiropractor’s proposal when he got down on one knee in the Spanish countryside. “You are everything I could ever want in a woman, a wife, the mother of my children,” Abasolo told Lindsay. “I am completely head over heels, totally, absolutely in love with you.” He then proposed again on the live After the Final Rose special.

They wed in 2019.