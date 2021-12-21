Season 14: Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen

The season 14 Bachelorette gave her final rose to the medical sales rep during the August 2018 finale over runner-up Blake Horstmann. During After the Final Rose, the engaged couple addressed Yrigoyen’s previous Instagram controversy where he “liked” memes that mocked the Parkland shooting survivors, the transgender community and other minority groups. “I got to see who he is — his heart, his soul. And the Instagram situation, I don’t condone that, and I know that he stands by his apology and he feels so bad for everyone that he did offend and he didn’t mean it,” she said. He added: “I’m just trying to grow as a person, be a better person on a daily basis.”

The twosome split during the summer of 2020 after two years together. Kufrin started dating Thomas Jacobs in the summer of 2021 after meeting on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.