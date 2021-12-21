Season 15: Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

A short-lived happy ending. Brown gave her final rose to Wyatt on the Bachelorette finale in July 2019 after he proposed. However, their happiness didn’t last as she quickly found out that he came on the show with a girlfriend and with a hope to further his music career. He tried to tell her that he was still in love with her, but she wasn’t able to trust him and called off the engagement. During the live show, she told him she no longer had the same feelings for him. She then asked out her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, on a date.

Brown has since moved on with model Adam Woolard. The couple confirmed their romance in February 2021 on Valentine’s Day.