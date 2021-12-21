Season 16: Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

The pair got engaged during The Bachelorette season 16 finale, which aired in December 2020. “know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” she gushed during the finale. “It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away. You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”

Us confirmed in November 2021 that they called it quits, nearly one year after their engagement aired on ABC.