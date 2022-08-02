Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

‘Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Says Clayton Made Her Feel More ‘Chosen’ Than Her Suitors, Logan Admits He Likes Gabby

By
Who Is Logan Palmer 5 Things Know About Season 19 Bachelorette Contestant
Logan Palmer. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
14
14 / 14
podcast

Logan

Accepted Rachel’s rose

Back to top