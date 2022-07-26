Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

‘Bachelorette’ Recap: Gabby Breaks Down Over ‘Rough Around the Edges’ Remark, Rachel Gets 3 Roses ‘Rejected’

By
Bachelorette Season 19 Contestant Erich Schwer 5 Things Know
Erich Schwer. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
17
9 / 17
podcast

Erich

Accepted Gabby’s rose

Back to top