Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

‘Bachelorette’ Recap: Gabby Breaks Down Over ‘Rough Around the Edges’ Remark, Rachel Gets 3 Roses ‘Rejected’

By
‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Cast: Meet the Men Vying for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia
 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
17
10 / 17
podcast

Hayden

Accepted Rachel’s rose

Back to top