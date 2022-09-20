Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s Drama With Tino Franco’s Family: What to Know

Tino’s Brothers

Tino’s younger brothers, Tony and Mateo, haven’t weighed in as much about Rachel or The Bachelorette. According to his ABC bio, however, Tino is “extremely family-oriented” and is close to his “really tight-knit family.”

Over the years, Tino has supported Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times as a way to honor Mateo’s past battle with cancer.

“Feels like a couple lifetimes ago but here we are over a decade later. 14 years ago this tall, brilliant legend was diagnosed with leukemia,” he wrote about his sibling in September 2019. “While the doctors at Kaiser did an incredible job treating the cancerous cells in his blood, the volunteers and donors of camp treated 3 kids who felt lost in the world and brought them home 🏠 . That’s why camp is forever branded in my heart (and leg) and why all our donations, large or small, mean the world to me and so many other people.”