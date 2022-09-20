Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s Drama With Tino Franco’s Family: What to Know

Tino’s Dad

Joe has been vocal on Facebook throughout the season.

“Our oldest son is on the Bachelorette, and got the ‘first impression rose’ whatever that is. Never have seen the show,” he wrote on July 11, shading KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin for his remarks about the cast. “Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV and Sam’s right, it’s a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun — It’s not 60 Minutes. Let’s hope Tino doesn’t bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway.”

After week two, Joe called the Instagram account @BachelorData a “nerd” for calculating the screen time on the series, writing, “Looks like a piece of luggage received more screen time than Tino!”

Another remark that raised eyebrows was a response from Joe.

“First rule from longtime Bachelor franchise watcher … don’t sleep with the Bachelorette during taping of the show. Best of luck!” his pal commented on Joe’s page, to which Tino’s dad allegedly responded, “We told him the same thing when he left for the show!”