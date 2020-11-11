Bonding With Brendan

During a November 2020 episode of The Bachelorette, Adams got candid about her divorce while chatting with contestant Brendan Morais, who was also married before the show.

“I married a guy that I met in college. I also had lost myself in my marriage, like my identity was him. But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed,” she said. “I too felt embarrassed and ashamed and that fear of, ‘Our parents going to be upset, our friends are going to be upset.’ So, I know exactly what you mean.”