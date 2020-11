Going to a Counselor

Adams revealed on her “Click Bait” podcast in October 2020 that she and Bourelle went to therapy before they split.

“My opinion is you try to work it out as much as you possibly can,” she said. “When things were getting really bad, we were like, ‘OK, we need to go see a counselor. ‘Actually, that was my doing, because I knew I needed to do absolutely everything in order to know that was the end of the road.”