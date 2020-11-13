Not Going to Happen

Adams shut down a fan theory that Bourelle was going to appear on season 16 after an ABC promo identified a man’s voice as her ex-husband in November 2020.

“Don’t forget to stretch before you reach,” she commented on an Instagram post about the situation at the time. “CAN WE MOVE ON PLEASE AND STOP REACHING!!! Leave him alone this [is] about my journey and not my past!”

On her Instagram Stories, Adams added, “I am dating 20 men on ABC, every single week, so the fact that we are continuously talking about my past relationship that was I don’t know, three years ago, I don’t get understand it. … He’s living his life, I’m living my life. … Why don’t we leave him alone?”