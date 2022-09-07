Erich

During part two, Erich admitted that his “biggest fear” is losing Gabby.

“I know how special our date was and for her to experience that with somebody else now — at this point — just feels weird,” he told the camera, unaware of Johnny’s exit. “This has been, like, by far the hardest week because I have told her how I feel, truly. Now to feel this strongly about somebody and now that you can lose that person? That’s a horrible feeling.”

After Jason left, Gabby informed Erich about what happened with the other men and revealed that she loves him. The twosome embraced but based on the teaser for the finale — the drama isn’t over as Erich still isn’t sure about getting engaged.