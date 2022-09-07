Jason

Going into his overnight date, Jason admitted to Jesse that he wasn’t ready to propose either. Gabby, still reeling from her drama with Erich, told the cameras that she is falling in love with Jason, but wasn’t sure where he stood — and when he told her, she was upset.

“To be, like, completely transparent and honest, I don’t think I’m fully there yet. I think it’s because in this environment, it’s, like, constantly in my head, ‘What’s real? What’s not real?’ I’m questioning so many things,” Jason said. “I don’t think another seven days I’ll be ready for [a proposal]. … I’m more of a realist.”

Gabby walked away from Jason, admitting she wanted him to “play along” for “a second” when it comes to the show. They then agreed to talk about things without the cameras in the fantasy suite. The next morning, however, Gabby was “hurt and devastated” after they talked “in circles” all night and agreed it wasn’t “meant to be.” The two said goodbye for good the next morning after Gabby told him she felt like he led her on.