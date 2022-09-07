Johnny

Going into her date with Johnny, Gabby admitted to Rachel that she felt like the two were at different stages of their lives. While she called their relationship “so easy and effortless,” she sent him home when he admitted that he wasn’t ready to propose.

“I just don’t know if I can get to an engagement in the next week or so. It’s not that I don’t like you or I’m not falling for you or it’s not that I can’t see myself with you — it’s more so just, like, it scares me,” he said before he left. “And I don’t know if I can bring 100 percent to the table and commit to that end result if I’m not ready.”