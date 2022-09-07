Tino

During Aven’s date, Tino admitted to Jesse that the overnight dates are “trying [his] patience” as he knows “this week’s going to be awful but it’s going to end amazingly.”

“It’s mind-boggling to me, like, she’s not sure at this point. I certainly don’t need to sleep with anybody else,” he said. “And I’m certainly worried that my family being so skeptical could weigh in on her decision.”

During his date, however, he reassured her that his parents would be happy if they got engaged and they exchanged “I love yous.”