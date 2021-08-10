Greg’s Pre-Split Point of View

“Saying what I said to her on that couch, I haven’t opened up to anybody like that in my entire life. And I felt like I was giving her my everything and I just wanted at least some bit back in that moment,” Greg told Kaitlyn and Tayshia during his solo interview.

When asked what he wanted to happen during their second conversation on the show, Greg claimed he didn’t know he was going to leave. “I was hoping for us to get back on the same page,” he said. “There was a clear disconnect. I guess it was hard for her to completely open up her heart for me. She said she didn’t want to say those words to anybody or go that deep until the very end and I think that’s really where our disconnect lied.”

He added that he has no regrets. “She showed me another side to myself. She brought happiness into me when I didn’t know it was really missing,” Greg said, confirming he was “nervous” to see Katie.