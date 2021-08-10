The Gaslighting Claims

When Greg said he was “sorry” if Katie “felt like” he was “talking down” to her, she suggested “gaslighting” was a better word.

“Yeah, I was passionate in that moment … “ Greg began before Katie cut him off.

“Passion? That’s what you want to call that? Maybe rude,” she said. “You don’t want to apologize for what you saw? The way you spoke to me, you think that’s OK? That’s how you speak to your potential future wife. That’s how you resolve a disagreement? … Gaslighting is when you try to make someone else feel like it’s their fault. You came at me and tried to make it seem like I did something so horrible that you had to leave. Yet when I’m watching back there, you’re pretty much admitting, ‘I just didn’t feel the same,’ and ‘Oh, we were just on different pages.’ You couldn’t have just been a man and had a normal conversation instead of being so rude and dramatic and leaving without even saying goodbye?”

Greg apologized again for how things ended between them, noting it’s a “tough environment” to be in. “I’m sorry for making you feel like that. I wish I could go back and change how I communicated my feelings,” he said after she called him out for saying he had “no regrets” earlier in the episode.

“I did everything I could. I literally was on my knees begging this man to stay,” she fired back. “I gave him validation every single week and he had the nerve to look down on me and say, ‘I deserve more.’ I don’t want that. I don’t regret anything.”