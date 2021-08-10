Bachelorette

Katie Thurston Confronts Greg Grippo on Bachelorette’s ‘After the Final Rose,’ Accuses Him of Faking His Feelings

They Didn’t Speak Before ‘AFR’

Before Greg joined Katie on stage, she told Tayshia and Kaitlyn that the twosome hadn’t spoken since their split.

“I really don’t [know what I’m going to say to him],” Katie said after getting emotional. “There’s part of me that has this anger and sadness. It’s disappointing to see the way I was spoken to when I’m trying to understand and communicate and save our relationship. And to watch him talk down to me — and twice walk away from me — that’s not a man.”

