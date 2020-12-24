Ben Details His Return

“I came back into that expecting her to be upset, expecting her to be frustrated. … Me coming back, I can imagine that’s incredibly stressful,” Ben told Nick, noting that he was “reassured” when she kissed him. “Our hot makeout at the end reinforced all these things that I was hoping to get from that conversation. I was hoping that she would maybe show some outward expression of affection toward me or give me a signal that she was into me and that all happened, but yeah, she was mad at me and I understand it.”

He added, “I had reservations about that coming back in, but you better believe I wanted the chance to express myself. … For the first time in my life, I found a woman that I could see being the mother of my children. … I don’t get to that place very often. She checked all my boxes, which was unreal.”