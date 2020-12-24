Ben’s Reaction to Zac

“I was in the camp of being, like, There’s no f—king way that any other dude is having the same experience that I am having. But watching it back now, I see, ‘Oh, my god, Ben, dude.’ Like, your relationship was one thing, and it was playful and fun, and I can see that connection that we had, but it’s pretty evident that there was a deeper bond and a deeper connection, ultimately, with Zac. You can see their chemistry, you can see the way they play off of each other,” Ben said. “I’m so happy for Tayshia, I’m so happy for Zac. Zac and I were close throughout the entire experience,” Ben said. “You can see that they’re happy together. The fact that they’re still together, that’s incredible in and of itself.”