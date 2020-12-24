Brendan Reacts to Tayshia’s ‘The One’ Comment

After his departure, Tayshia told the ABC cameras that she thought Brendan was the person she was going to choose — a remark he told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that he was shocked to hear watching the show.

“I’m speaking with the producers, I’m speaking with the other guys on the show to a certain extend and [I’m like] … I know Tayshia is here to find love and leave engaged and potentially find her husband, so the last thing I want to do is pose the question to her, ‘Hey would you be down to date? Would you be down to leave her boyfriend and girlfriend?’ And that was honestly my initial thought,” Brendan explained on the “Almost Famous” podcast, noting that producers reiterated that she was looking for a husband. “It was tough coming to terms with that.”

When asked about “The One” comment specifically, Brendan added that he was “jarring” to hear. “It shocked me a little bit to hear her say that. And I know we had a great connection and I felt very, very strongly about her and she felt very strongly about me, of course, and we had that emotional, that physical connection,” he said. “Me watching it back, I had not the slightest idea that she felt I was The One since day one.”

He concluded that “watching how it ended was really refreshing” for him as “it put [him] at ease knowing what happened was meant to happen.”