Brendan’s Reaction to Zac

Brendan admitted to Ben and Ashley that he thought Ivan was a better fit for Tayshia.

“I know Tayshia and Ben had a connection, of course. But there was something that she was always wresting with Ben,” Brendan said, adding that he believes he would have been in the top two if he didn’t quit. “I thought she was going to end up with Zac. I thought Ivan … they were a better fit together, to be honest. Zac was an amazing guy as well, but Ivan and Tayshia, their personalities seem to be a little more similar. Ivan would have followed Tayshia all over the world. … [But] watching it back, there was a different level of passion that Tayshia and Zac had that Ivan didn’t have.”