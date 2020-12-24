How Ben Feels Now

Ben told Nick that at the time, he couldn’t just turn his feelings for Tayshia off. “But when you love someone you let them grow, you let them go do what that thing that they need to do. So, I’m completely sincere in that I’m incredibly happy for her,” he said, adding that he’s grateful Tayshia sent him home before proposal day. ”I’m so thankful that she did it there and didn’t let me walk that fire hazard path into the woods to not get a rose at the end. I’m so thankful. She did an incredible job.”

He concluded: “I know that she’s just doing the best that she can. In the same way that I get sent home for trying my hardest. This is just one big massive exercise in empathy. … She’s having a tough time I’m sure. I don’t want to break up with anybody, and she had to break up with 23 other people, so I’m not holding any resentments, no anger.”