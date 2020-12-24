Ivan’s Reaction to Zac

Ivan also told the season 11 Bachelorette that he didn’t “realize” that Tayshia and Zac “had a ton of chemistry going on” until he watched the show.

“I guess one would question their lifestyles are on opposite coasts. He’s sober, it seemed like Tayshia honestly liked to drink … I don’t know how that plays into it,” he added. “I know for certain, I could tell, that Zac was in love with Tayshia. Like, before all of us he was there first and he’s a great guy and he’s going to treat her right. I wish them the best though.”