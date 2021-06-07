1. He Is a Math Teacher

The songwriter finished his first year as an eighth-grade math teacher and music instructor at Templeton Academy in June. “I am just so overwhelmingly grateful. Grateful for this school, grateful for every other teacher who worked tirelessly to make sure kids still got an education this year, and grateful for students who continued to show up and bring joy to the classroom any way they could,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m so proud of each and every person who walked through that door and helped make this year amazing in spite of everything going on.”