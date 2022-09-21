Bachelorette's Erich Schwer: A Timeline of Allegations, Controversy

March 2022

Erich allegedly called Amanda on March 10 to inform her he was going on The Bachelorette.

“I know this isn’t ideal, I wanted to do this to see if there was something else I could do with my life. I really like you Amanda,” he allegedly texted her. “I didn’t think it would be a big deal but I understand how you feel, I’m sorry and I understand if you don’t want to see me anymore.”

Over the next two days, according to the screenshots, he texted her that he was “so sorry” and felt like a “piece of s—t.” Their last documented exchange pre-show was on March 22, when he allegedly said he was “the saddest.”

“I hate to play with your emotions. I just went home for a while and I couldn’t stop thinking about you and I wanted to send you flowers to maybe make you smile,” the screenshots read.