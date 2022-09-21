Bachelorette's Erich Schwer: A Timeline of Allegations, Controversy

September 2022

Erich took to Instagram to apologize on September 8 after a picture of him in blackface from his high school yearbook surfaced online.

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” he wrote in his statement. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”