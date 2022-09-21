September 2022

Erich broke his silence regarding the allegations at After the Final Rose, admitting that he handled the situation “poorly.”

“I led her on and I want to own that. No hard feelings toward this girl at all. I understand her actions,” he said. “I didn’t want to have a hard conversation. But I’ve learned a lot from it. I want to own that 100 percent. I do not have any hard feelings for this girl. It’s a mistake I made on my part.”

Gabby joked that her new fiancé acted like an “a—hole,” but she forgave him.