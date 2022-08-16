Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

‘Bachelorette’ Recap: Gabby Windey Down to 3 After She Sends Home Nate, Logan Tests Positive for COVID-19

By
Bachelorette Season 19 Contestant Tino Franco 5 Things Know
Tino Franco. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
7
3 / 7
podcast

Tino

Accepted Rachel’s rose

Back to top