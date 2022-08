Jill Chin

“Y’all, it’s very common for the boys to not pay attention to the BACHELORETTE in group settings. It happened to Gabby, now Rachel and it also happened to Michelle. Just think about how that would feel when time is PRECIOUS #TheBachelorette,” Jill tweeted about Rachel getting upset during Gabby’s group date. “Also I’m going to let you in on a secret… the show… is edited! 😲.”