Kaitlyn Bristowe

Prior to his exit, Hayden had opened up about his sick dog, Rambo, who has a brain tumor and a couple more months to live. The former Bachelorette agreed with a fan who tweeted her about not trusting Hayden because he left his sick pup to go on the show.

“Please let me know how Hayden’s dog is and if he got his stuffy back that’s literally all I care about right now. #bachelorette,” she added.