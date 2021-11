4. He May Already Have a Connection to Michelle

When the Minnesotans met, they hit it off so quickly that Michelle questioned whether she already knew Joe. “We’ll see,” he said in a Bachelorette clip teasing the pair’s first meeting.

As he walked away, Michelle tried to get him to answer. “Have I slid into your DMs?” she asked before correctly guessing his last name. These two might have a past — at least on social media.