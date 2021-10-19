2. He’s a Former College Basketball Player

Joe started shooting hoops in high school and was named 2011 Minnesota Mr. Basketball during his senior year. He went on to play basketball at the University of Minnesota in his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Saint Mary’s College of California, where he played only one game during the teams 2014-2015 season.

His “first true love” was basketball, according to his Bachelorette bio, but “he’s now ready to build a life outside of sports and find a wife.” Maybe one who loves basketball as much as he does? Michelle was also a Minnesota high school b-ball phenom who set her school’s single-season scoring record her senior year.