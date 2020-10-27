He’s a Big Sports Fan

Braasch used to play baseball and basketball at Oak Lawn Community High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He’s posted pictures of himself attending sporting events, including a pic where he wore Chicago Bears gear. Additionally, when the Chicago Cubs earned a World Series spot in 2016, Braasch declared his love for the Chicago White Sox and expressed his annoyance for people who flip-flop their support between the two Illinois-based teams.

“I respect Cubs fans that stay Cubs fans, and I respect Sox fans that stay Sox fans,” he told the Daily Southtown at the time. “I don’t respect, ‘I’m a Chicago fan.’ I like people when they’re loyal. There’s a line there. It’s like, yeah, you give your props, but there’s still some value to being loyal to what you are.”