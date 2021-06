1. He’s Saving Himself for Marriage … for Now

“I’m waiting for marriage, I’ve never had sex. The stigma is, like, ‘Oh you can’t connect with that.’ But I disagree with that. I want Katie to understand that I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being sex-positive. I personally want to share that within marriage, that’s me,” he said during the June 7 premiere. “I mean, if I fall in love with Katie, maybe that’s something that we can, you know, take that road together.”