Bachelorette

Bachelorette’s Mike Planeta: 5 Things to Know About the Virgin on Katie Thurston’s Season

By
Bachelorettes Mike 5 Things Know About Virgin Katies Season
The Bachelorette's Mike. ABC/Craig Sjodin
5
4 / 5
podcast

4. His Current Job

Mike hung up his baseball bat in 2013 and currently owns a gym in San Diego.

Back to top