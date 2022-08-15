2. He’s Friends With Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick

“I’ve known Nate since, I believe, eighth grade going into freshman year,” Dustin, who appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette alongside Peter, said on their “Bachelors in the City” podcast. “We’ve known each other for so long. We’re from Southern Illinois, we moved to Chicago. And we’ve just always been together through so many hard times and great times and, like, our love language is, like, s—ting on each other. It’s always been, like, for a while.”

The former Bachelor, who met Nate through Dustin two years ago, added, “America’s got to fall in love with this man. He is just a solid, solid individual.”