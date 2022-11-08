A Few Light ‘BiP’ Finale Spoilers

The Ohio University graduate was at the BiP season 8 reunion taping, and she said Eliza Isichei surprised her the most. “Not that she went at it, but I was proud of her,” Rachel said. “She was going through it down there [in Mexico]. I wanted to go down there and cradle her.” The reality star noted that the “love triangle situation” between Eliza, Rodney Mathews and Justin Glaze will have an “ending” during the season finale. “But what I heard was shocking,” she added of the reunion. “The details that kind of came out post-filming were shocking. I knew Eliza’s side and obviously support her and women always, but just some of the details that were coming out and some of the things I heard, I was just sitting there [with my] jaw on the floor.”