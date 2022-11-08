Her ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Prospects

Rachel is set to appear on BiP later this month, but not as a contestant. When Becca asked if she’d ever consider competing on the series, she said that she would — but on one condition. “I will go if Michelle goes down with me. I will not go without her,” Rachel joked. Becca, who met fiancé Thomas Jacobs on season 7 of BiP, said she’d come too as the “personal handler” for her pals. “If you both go, I will take a month away from my life and Thomas and the dogs and take care of you,” the season 14 Bachelorette quipped.