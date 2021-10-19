2. He Was on ‘Bachelor Live on Stage’

Though he claims to not know much about the show, Ryan is no stranger to the Bachelor franchise. In 2020, he participated in the Bachelor Live on Stage tour, which introduced one lucky fan to several single women during each stop, simulating a quick fire Bachelor experience with games and challenges.

“Well this happened last night… 🌹 ,” he captioned a February 2020 Instagram photo alongside the women who vied for his heart on stage. “Thank you to the 10 beautiful ladies who put themselves out there on stage last night. You all did amazing!!! I honestly didn’t know how you did it? Lol Especially on short notice and not knowing what to expect 😬.⁣”

Ryan added: “And lastly thank you to all my friends and family who came out last night. There was roughly 70+ people who paid to watch me suffer on stage 😂. Looks like I might have more friends then I thought 🤷🏻‍♂️. ⁣@bachelorliveonstage THAT was an experience of a lifetime!”